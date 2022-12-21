Shehzad Poonawaal lashes out at AAP over 97-cr recovery order

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over the alleged use of taxpayers' money as "government ads".

The BJP spokesperson accused AAP of using taxpayer's money for its self-promotion and said "AAP doesn't mean Aam Aadmi Party, it means "All Advertisement wali Party".

He also said that AAP wasn't complying with the orders, despite it coming more than five years back.



"A 4200% increase in ad spending was reported in the CAG report. Therefore, this is in violation of the Supreme Court order of 2015, the Delhi High Court order of 2016, and the CCRGA order of 2016. Despite the order coming more than five years ago, AAP was not complying with it," he said.

"If it had really done such good work, why did it need to spend so much that too using the taxpayer's money? For one instance, bio-decomposers which were made at the cost of lakhs, crores were spent on its advertisements. And, how useful they actually turned out against stubble burning in Punjab," he further said.

The BJP leader said that this type of advertisement spending done on taxpayer's money must be condemned and paid off.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a Rs 97-crore recovery from the AAP-led Delhi government for publishing political advertisements of AAP as "government ads".

The L-G in his Monday's orders to the Chief Secretary had directed that all advertisements since September 2016, be also referred to the Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) for vetting and ascertaining if they were in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

