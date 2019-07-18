Sheila Dikshit appoints 3 new spokespersons for Delhi Congress

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Sheila Dikshit on Thursday appointed three new spokespersons for party's Delhi unit.
Dikshit appointed Rohit Manchanda, Pushpender Srivastava and Prof. Ratan Jain as the party's new spokesperson.
Since Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of Congress president, internal dispute in the party has increased. (ANI)
