Sheila Dikshit brought humanity, excellence to everything she did: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Paying tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that late Congress leader brought "grace, humanity, wisdom, and excellence to everything she did."

In a letter to Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit and daughter Latika, Sonia said: "I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it."

"I came to share my husband's regard for Sheilaji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her. We worked closely together during the years she was Chief Minister of Delhi, DPCC chief and Secretary of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust."

Sheila Dikshit, 81, passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest.

Sonia further wrote in the letter: "She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy. She brought grace, humanity, wisdom and excellence to everything she did. And with what courage and loyalty she served the Congress party, till the end! I pray that you find the strength to bear your loss."

Dikshit died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in the national capital. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system.

The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest. The Congress stalwart's mortal remains have arrived at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East, and her last rites will take place tomorrow at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Dikshit was so far the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998. She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost. (ANI)

