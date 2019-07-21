Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:41 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was on Sunday cremated with full state honours at the national capital's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat.
As per her wish, the Congress leader was laid to rest using the CNG method.
Hundreds joined in for the Congress stalwart's last journey from the party headquarters to Nigambodh Ghat. With her smiling photograph in front, a truck decorated with white flowers carried her mortal remains as supporters bid a tearful adieu to their leader.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia were present for the last rites, apart from many others.
Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital on Saturday, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and in 2013. She was credited for national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. The concept of CNG to curb pollution was introduced in the national capital by Dikshit during her tenure.
The private hospital, where she was admitted, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.
Her mortal remains were kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East area on Saturday and were kept at the AICC headquarters on Sunday morning.
Leaders across party lines paid tributes to the stalwart with National Conference's Omar Abdullah, BJP's Sushma Swaraj, and LK Advani and CPI's D Raja paying their respects to Dikshit on Sunday at her residence. (ANI)

