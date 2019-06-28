Sheila Dikshit dissolves all 280 Block Congress committees in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit has dissolved all 280 block Congress committees in the national capital "with immediate effect."

According to a press release, Dikshit took this decision "keeping in line with the report submitted by the five-member fact-finding committee constituted for the Lok Sabha elections 2019."

For the second time in a row, the Congress party drew a blank in the national capital in recently concluded parliamentary elections. BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

Dikshit unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll against BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari from the North-East Delhi seat. (ANI)

