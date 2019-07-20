Sheila Dikshit is the architect of modern Delhi: PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Saturday, while paying tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today following cardiac arrest, called her the "architect of modern Delhi".

"I am shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Congress party is grateful to her for her contributions to the party. She is the architect of modern Delhi," Chacko said.

"People of Delhi will ever remember her as the most outstanding administrator Delhi had seen. My heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family," he added.

Dikshit was also the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

In the recent past, an internal rift had cropped up between Chacko and Dikshit after she allocated new responsibilities to the three working presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a letter to Dikshit earlier this week, Chacko had said: "As you are not keeping well, the three working presidents in the state will work independently and report to you the decisions taken."

In an action note dated July 15, Haroon Yusuf and Devender Yadav were allotted responsibility for the upcoming Delhi University elections. On the other hand, Rajesh Lilothia was given the responsibility for North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Youth Congress and DPCC.

Before that, Chacko had written to Dikshit expressing his discontentment in a letter over her appointing 14 District Congress Committee observers and 280 Block Congress Committee observers without consulting him and the working presidents of the party's city unit.

Dikshit had on June 28 dissolved all 280 Block Congress Committees in the city with immediate effect, a decision which was later stayed by Chacko. This had led to a precarious situation within the party here. (ANI)

