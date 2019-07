Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

New Delhi [India], July20 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away here on Saturday.

Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.

The 81-year-old was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)