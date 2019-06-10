Sheila Dikshit to meet Kejriwal to discuss issues in Delhi

New Delhi, 10 June (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Monday sought time from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for discussing issues related to the national capital.

Based on the request, Kejriwal has fixed the meeting with DPCC members on Wednesday.

A delegation led by former DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit is also expected to take part in the meeting to discuss the problems that the capital is facing.

Sharing the details of the proposed meeting, Delhi Congress leader Rajesh Lilothi said the main agenda of this meeting would be the electricity and water problem that people of Delhi are facing. The discussion will be on fixed electricity bill in the capital.

Sheila Dikshit will forming the team that would attend the meeting and their demand will be to return the amount which they have taken through fixed electricity bill charge, he further added.

The meeting between the two leaders is coming about a fortnight after the announcement of general election results in which both Congress and AAP had failed to win any seat.

AAP, which is running the government in Delhi, slipped to the third position with a vote share of a little over 18 per cent. The BJP got over 56 per cent and Congress over 22 per cent vote share in this year's elections. (ANI)

