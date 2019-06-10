DPCC chief Shiela Dikshit, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Images)
DPCC chief Shiela Dikshit, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Images)

Sheila Dikshit to meet Kejriwal to discuss issues in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:48 IST

New Delhi, 10 June (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Monday sought time from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for discussing issues related to the national capital.
Based on the request, Kejriwal has fixed the meeting with DPCC members on Wednesday.
A delegation led by former DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit is also expected to take part in the meeting to discuss the problems that the capital is facing.
Sharing the details of the proposed meeting, Delhi Congress leader Rajesh Lilothi said the main agenda of this meeting would be the electricity and water problem that people of Delhi are facing. The discussion will be on fixed electricity bill in the capital.
Sheila Dikshit will forming the team that would attend the meeting and their demand will be to return the amount which they have taken through fixed electricity bill charge, he further added.
The meeting between the two leaders is coming about a fortnight after the announcement of general election results in which both Congress and AAP had failed to win any seat.
AAP, which is running the government in Delhi, slipped to the third position with a vote share of a little over 18 per cent. The BJP got over 56 per cent and Congress over 22 per cent vote share in this year's elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:15 IST

Countries should address cyber security in terror fight: France

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France, which played a proactive role in the recent UN designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, on Monday said countries should address cyber security in the fight against terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:03 IST

WB: Wife of killed BJP worker alleges police negligence, demands...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): Wife of one of the men allegedly killed during BJP-TMC workers clash, cried foul on Monday and accused the local police of turning a deaf ear towards her woes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:00 IST

Gave 'general description' about condition in Bengal to PM Modi,...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday said he gave a "general description" about the condition in the state during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:55 IST

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal meets VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:55 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in D-wing of Shastri Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. No casualty has been reported yet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:54 IST

Team from India makes debut in World Rafting Championship

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 (ANI): Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports' team has made its debut in the World Rafting Championship, which is taking place in Tunceli.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:45 IST

Lathicharge on 2013 police recruitment candidates in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Police resorted to lathi-charge on Monday to disperse the protesting candidates who qualified in 2013 for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination 2013.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:34 IST

Adityanath holds meeting as state see surge in crime against women

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women security in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:31 IST

Giving tickets to bomb blast accused an attack on democracy: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Giving tickets to a person accused of triggering bomb blasts is an attack on democracy, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:14 IST

Despite availability of water, farmers of this village in...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Despite having water in abundance, farmers in the mountainous region of Udhampur are not able to irrigate their produce.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:13 IST

Kathua rape: Of 6 convicts, 3 cops booked for destroying evidence

Pathankot (Punjab)[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Three police officers have been convicted for destruction of evidence in the Kathua rape and murder case, said advocate representing the victim in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:05 IST

Villagers of Melghat face acute water crisis

Amravati (Maharashtra), June 10 (ANI): People in Melghat, who have been facing acute water crisis, are forced to walk miles away to fetch water for their mundane needs in the scorching summer heat.

Read More
iocl