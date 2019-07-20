Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and called her a beloved daughter of the party.

"I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term Chief Minister, in this time of great grief," Rahul tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said that the people of the national capital will always remember her contribution to the development of the city during her tenure as Delhi Chief Minister for 15 years from 1998.

"I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three terms," he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm and outgoing friend and above all, a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly -- and so does Delhi already."

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said: "Distressed to learn about the passing away of Sheila ji. She was a born fighter who immersed herself in public service, till her last breath. In her demise, Delhi and the nation have lost an able administrator and compassionate leader. Her tenure as Chief Minister will be remembered as the golden era in Delhi's development."

The Congress party stated that Dikshit "transformed the face of Delhi".

"We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time Chief Minister of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the party.

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "Sheilaji will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi. I will miss her wise counsel, her sweet smile and the warmth with which she would hug me whenever we met."

Priyanka's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said: "Sheila ji was like family... RIP. Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Sheila Dikshit is no more. It's absolutely shocking and tragic news. The nation has lost a distinguished politician. I had always known her as a very warm and an affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as Chief Minister and she will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."

Dikshit, 81, was so far the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.

She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost.

Dikshit had also been projected as the party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh before the Congress allied with the Samajwadi Party ahead of last assembly polls.

A statement issued by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, where she was admitted on Saturday morning, said she was brought "in a critical condition with cardiac arrest".

"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on 20th," it said.

Dikshit had three bypass surgeries and had been in and out of hospital of late as she was not keeping well. She had attended a political meeting on Thursday. (ANI)