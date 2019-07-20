Mortal remains of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit brought to her residence in Nizamuddin east
Mortal remains of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit brought to her residence in Nizamuddin east

Sheila Dikshit's last rites to take place on Sunday

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's body was taken to her Nizamuddin East residence on Saturday and the last rites will take place on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of party workers reached her residence to pay their tributes and raised slogans of 'Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe' (Sheila Dikshit's memory stays forever).
The 81-year-old died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest.
"Her last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium", Delhi Congress said.
Dikshit had undergone bypass surgeries in the past and had been in and out of hospital recently as she was not well. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:51 IST

In Sheila Dikshit's death, I have lost a long-time friend,...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:51 IST

Ansarulla terror case: NIA conducts searches at 14 locations in...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out search operations at 14 locations across Tamil Nadu as part of the investigation in the Ansarulla terror case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Delhi govt declares two-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:45 IST

Landslide disrupts South-Western Railway services in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Services of South-Western Railway in Mysuru have come to a halt after landslide triggered by heavy downpour caused a temporary suspension of the track on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:45 IST

Businessman files criminal defamation complaint against Esha Gupta

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A businessman filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:43 IST

Bollywood mourns passing away of 'fierce' and 'kind' politician...

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and called her a beloved daughter of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:35 IST

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in FIF terror funding case

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the terror funding case against Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:26 IST

Amritsar: STF arrests inter-state smuggler, seizes 10 kg opium

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police on Sunday arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 10 kg opium from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:19 IST

Union Minister Pradhan congratulates Harichandan for being...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met BJP leader Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and congratulated him on being appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:16 IST

Heavy rainfall likely in North, South Goa over next 4 days, says IMD

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Districts in North and South Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:12 IST

Sonbhadra firing: Kin of victims get Rs 5 lakh each as compensation

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was issued on Saturday to the kin of victims of the Sonbhadra firing incident.

Read More
iocl