Sheila Dikshit's last rites to take place on Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's body was taken to her Nizamuddin East residence on Saturday and the last rites will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of party workers reached her residence to pay their tributes and raised slogans of 'Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe' (Sheila Dikshit's memory stays forever).

The 81-year-old died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest.

"Her last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium", Delhi Congress said.

Dikshit had undergone bypass surgeries in the past and had been in and out of hospital recently as she was not well. (ANI)

