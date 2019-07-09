Shekhawat, Kejriwal lay foundation stone for sewage treatment plant in Okhla

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday jointly laid the foundation stone for India's largest sewage treatment plant (STP) in Okhla here.

The sewage treatment plant "will reduce the release of sewage into River Yamuna in a big way" said Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.

The capacity of the plant will be 564 MLD (56.4 crore litres per day).

Out of the total amount, 85 per cent of the funding is being done by the central government.

The STP is expected to be functioning from 2022. (ANI)

