Shekhawat terms developments in Rajasthan Congress drama, asks if it is `jugaad' to launch Rahul Gandhi again

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Union Minister BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday termed developments in Rajasthan Congress "a drama" and asked if it was "jugaad to launch its leader Rahul Gandhi once again".

"Is the drama in Rajasthan Congress, a 'jugaad' to launch Rahul Gandhi once again?" Shekhawat asked in a tweet hours after the Congress announced the end of the political crisis in the state with formation of a three-member committee to look into grievances of party leader Sachin Pilot and MLAs supporting him.

He said in another tweet that Congress could have tried writing "a better script".

"Scene 1 - Party splits Scene 2 - Partymen fight Scene 3 - Enter Rahul Gandhi Scene 4 - Problem solved Scene 5 - Happy Ending.. Hail Gandhis! At least, in this era of web series, Congress could have tried to write a better script. But alas!" he said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal had said earlier that both Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were happy.

Venugopal also attacked the BJP saying that the resolution of the crisis was "a direct slap on BJP's anti-democratic face".

"Mr Pilot is also happy and our Chief Minister is also happy. This is a direct slap on BJP's anti-democratic face. They are the people doing such horse-trading and sabotaging democratically elected government. This is actually a message to BJP's wrong-doings," Venugopal told ANI.

Pilot met former party chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day and expressed his grievances.

Venugopal issued a statement on Monday evening and said Pilot and Gandhi had "a frank, open and conclusive discussion".

"Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," he said.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," he added.

The political crisis resulted from differences between Pilot and Gehlot coming out in the open. Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister last month.

After Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him did not attend meetings of the Congress Legislature Party, the party had issued disqualification notices against them which were challenged by them in court.

The session of Rajasthan assembly will begin on August 14. (ANI)

