Shiromani Akali Dal announces one more candidate for Punjab polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced one more candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Uneus Mohd as the party candidate from the Malerkotla assembly constituency.

With this, SAD had announced the names of 77 candidates out of the 97 assembly seats it will be contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls.



Earlier on Friday, the party announced the name of Ravikaran Singh Kahlon as a candidate from Dera Baba Nanak constituency, while Lakhbir S Lodhinangal was fielded from Fatehgarh Churian.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which will be contesting the election in alliance with SAD, will contest from 20 seats, out of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from his traditional Jalalabad.

SAD and BSP formed an alliance in June to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state early next year. (ANI)

