Shiromani Akali Dal demands deployment of para-military forces for Punjab civic polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the Punjab Election Commission on Friday to deploy para-military forces for the upcoming civic polls.



Shiromani Akali Dal said, "Para-military forces are required to conduct free and fair elections to municipal bodies in the State."

SAD's demand for para-military forces in upcoming civic polls comes when the state BJP is attacking the Congress-led Punjab government for the alleged poor law and order situation in the state.

Slamming the Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the BJP is conducting "false propaganda" on the law and order situation of the state due to its fear of annihilation in the upcoming civic polls. (ANI)

