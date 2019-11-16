Shiv Sena-BJP backchannel talks underway, to conclude soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Putting to rest the speculations about BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra, BJP sources on Saturday said that back-channel talks between the two parties are underway in a bid to arrive at a conclusion on the formation of the government.

According to the sources, back-channel talks are underway between the leaders of two parties and discussions are at the concluding stage.

"The talks are on the positive side and will be over in the next couple of days. To seal the deal, BJP senior leaders will hold a crucial meeting tomorrow in Mumbai," the source said.

Sources also confirmed that initially 12 to 14 ministers will take oath as the cabinet ministers and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister of the state.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party was able to form the government after the assembly polls. (ANI)