Shiv Sena capable of giving befitting reply to Waris Pathan's statement: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party is capable of giving a befitting reply to statements like those made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Waris Pathan.

"Waris Pathan made a statement that 15 crore Muslims will dominate 100 crore Indians. I warn that Shiv Sena is capable of giving a proper reply to such statements even though we are in the government in Maharashtra," Raut told ANI.

Speaking on Asaduddin Owaisi's disowning of pro-Pakistan slogans raised by a woman at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Raut said: "This is not a matter of disowning someone's slogans. On your stage, if a woman comes and raises a slogan then it means that you have made the environment vitriolic."

Earlier, Waris Pathan had said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

"The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said. (ANI)