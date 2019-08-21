Shiv Sena chief Uddhav backs cousin Raj Thackeray over ED notice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Shiva Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday backed his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray who has got a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Nothing will come out from the ED's investigation," Uddhav told media persons here when his comment was sought on the issue.

Raj has been summoned by the ED in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL.

Uddhav's comment seems to be significant given the fact that Raj Thackeray had campaigned against BJP-Shiv Sena alliance during the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS' loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the agency, who appeared before it here on Tuesday. (ANI)

