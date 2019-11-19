Shiv Sena chief Uddhav calls meeting of party MLAs on Nov 22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra which is currently under President's rule, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of his party MLAs on Wednesday.

Thackeray have asked all MLAs to be present in the meeting to be held on November 22 at Matoshree.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had again reiterated his party's stand on government formation.

"It takes time to form a government. You need to go through a lot of processes when it comes to the President's Rule," Raut said when asked about his deadline about the government formation.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on November 9 after Shiv Sena and BJP alliance could not form a government in the state over the power-sharing issue.

BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats. While Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs respectively in the state assembly. (ANI)

