Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to media in Mumbai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]
Shiv Sena flexes muscle, claims support of 170 MLAs

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that his party has the support of 170 MLAs and is capable of forming the next government in Maharashtra.
"We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, the figure can even reach 175," said while addressing a press conference here.
"The impasse continues. So far no discussion on the formation of the government has taken place. If talks happen it will only be on the chief minister's post. There is no communication gap from our side," he added.
"Shiv Sena's not sitting in the market. Talks will only happen on the post of Chief Minister. If something is not decided mutually then we will show our power and make the chief minister from our party. People of Maharashtra want CM from Shiv Sena and also want liers to sit at home," he reiterated.
Remarks from Raut come after the BJP rejected Shiv Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post.
Raut earlier this week held parleys with NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid speculation that Shiv Sena might claim stakes to form the government with the support from NCP and Congress.
The current term of Maharashtra government ends on November 8. State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had earlier said the state might head for the president's rule if the government is not formed before November 7.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while the Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)

