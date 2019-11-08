Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.
Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

Shiv Sena is 100 pc responsible for calling off talks: Fadnavis

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Shiv Sena was responsible for calling off the talks for the government formation in the state after the Assembly poll results were out and claimed the BJP never indulges in horse-trading.
"From the very first day, the Shiv Sena is 100 per cent responsible. They called off the talks. After that, we continuously tried to have a discussion. They never picked up our phone. I myself made many calls but they never answered," he told reporters here.
"Some people are alleging the BJP is indulging in horse-trading of MLAs. BJP does not do such things. They should stop giving such statements for publicity. I ask them to come to me if there is any such thing. BJP never forms the government by breaking any party. We don't need more MLAs. The BJP will form a strong government," said Fadnavis, whom Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has appointed Maharashtra's acting chief minister.
He further said the Shiv Sena and the BJP came together because both the parties share Hindutva ideology.
"I had earlier said that there are some differences between us. We want to be together by keeping differences at bay. During the alliance, we told them that they should stop giving statements against the BJP," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:01 IST

AP Education Minister slams oppn criticism on govt schools being...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Slamming Opposition parties' criticism of the state government's decision to convert all government schools into English medium, education minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday termed the move 'historic'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:53 IST

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for...

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:51 IST

Trying to regularise unauthorised colonies since 2014 but was...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had been trying to give ownership to the people living in the national capital's unauthorised colonies since 2014 but the feat could be achieved only in 2019 because the city-state government was refusing to play any part i

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:42 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: CBI raids at 14 locations in K'taka, 1 in UP

Karnataka/Uttar Pradesh [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 15 locations in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in connection with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:38 IST

CM Thakur urges entrepreneurs to invest in tourism and food...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): While addressing entrepreneurs here, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said it was for the first time that the state government had taken a holistic approach to attract investment for the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:14 IST

Congress hits out at Centre over removal of SPG cover to Sonia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP led Central government for withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to its president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:45 IST

Javadekar serves langar at Sultanpur Lodhi Gurudwara in Kapurthala

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): As a part of Guru Nanak Dev's 550 birth anniversary celebrations, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Friday paid a visit to Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Kejriwal govt to sponsor senior citizens ' trip to Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that his government would sponsor Delhi's senior citizens' trip to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs briefs Cabinet...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Avinash Srivastava in a high-level meeting briefed the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba about the current situation of availability and prices of Onions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:30 IST

Delhi BJP MPs and representatives of unauthorised colonies meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP MPs along with RWA representatives and members of unauthorised colonies met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to thank him for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:22 IST

Governor has appointed me Maharashtra's acting Chief Minister: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed him the acting Chief Minister of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:17 IST

Fadnavis says shocked at Uddhav's remarks, Shiv Sena was...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned from his post on Friday in view of the prevailing political stalemate in the state, took a dig at the party's ally Shiv Sena saying it had made up its mind to go with NCP after results were out of th

Read More
iocl