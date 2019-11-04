Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressing media persons after meting the Governor in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI
Shiv Sena is not obstacle in government formation in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 : Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his party was not an obstacle in the formation of any government in Maharashtra.
"We held a comprehensive discussion with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the present political situation in the state. We told him that we are not responsible for the non-formation of government in Maharashtra," Raut told media persons.
"We are not an obstacle in the formation of the government of any party. Whosoever has the majority can form the government," Raut said, who along with party leader Ramdas Kadam met Governor Koshyari here at Raj Bhavan.
This comes when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in back-channel talks on the government formation and a positive outcome is expected to be announced in a few days, said BJP sources.
"The positive direction of backchannel talks has put an end to speculation about the government formation," they said.
Sources also confirmed that initially, 12 to 14 MLAs will take oath as Cabinet ministers along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Shiv Sena has said that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections but Fadnavis has clarified that Shiv Sena was not promised the post of minister for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Shiv Sena has got 56 seats in the 288-member state Assembly.

