Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Saturday.
Shiv Sena MLA asks BJP for written assurance on implementation of 50-50 formula

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday said that BJP should give a written assurance that both alliance parties will a chance to run the government according to 50-50 formula promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Lok Sabha elections.
"In our meeting, it was decided that like Amit Shah had promised 50-50 formula before Lok Sabha polls. So, both allies should get a chance to run the government for 2.5-2.5 years and Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP," Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA from Thane told reporters here.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.
Both parties also contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections and bagged 42 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. (ANI)

