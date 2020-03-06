Shiv Sena MLA writes to PM asking to nominate party member in Ram Mandir Trust

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to nominate a Shiv Sena member as trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust.

"Nominate at least one Shiv Sena member as trustee of Ram Mandir Trust, considering the contribution made by the party led by Bal Thackeray to Ram Mandir movement," Sarnaik said.

The Ram Mandir trust held its first meet in February where Nitya Gopal Das was appointed as the president of the trust.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. (ANI)

