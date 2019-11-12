Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant announces resignation from ministerial post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday announced that he would resign from the Union cabinet later today.

"Shiv Sena is on the side of Truth. In such atmosphere why I should be in the central government. I am giving resignation from my ministerial post. I will do a press conference today at 11 am for the same," he tweeted.

Sawant swore in as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His resignation came amid the latest political developments in Maharashtra.

BJP has cleared that it would not be forming government in Maharashtra owing to its relations with its ally Shiv Sena that turned bitter after Assembly polls. Shiv Sena has asked for the chief ministerial post, a demand which was turned down by BJP which is the single largest party in Maharashtra.

The NDA alliance 'Mayayuti' had received an absolute majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Later, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hinted at backing Shiv Sena on a condition that the latter party will have to sever its ties with its-ally BJP.

"BJP has expressed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra. If the Shiv Sena wants support from the NCP, they will have to announce that they have severed their all relations with the BJP and their ministers in the Central government resign as well," Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI.

NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress which bagged 44 seats in Assembly polls. (ANI)