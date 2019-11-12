Arvind Sawant speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday.
Arvind Sawant speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns from Union Cabinet citing moral grounds

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday resigned from the Union cabinet after his party walked away from NDA over the power-sharing agreement in Maharashtra.
"I took oath on May 30 as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. BJP went back from their pre-election promises. During Lok Sabha elections, it was discussed that there would be equal sharing of power including the chief ministerial post. BJP is denying this now," he told reporters here.
"It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre as a new government is about to form in Maharashtra. So I have submitted my resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
BJP has cleared that it would not be forming government in Maharashtra owing to its relations with its ally Shiv Sena that turned bitter after Assembly polls. Shiv Sena has asked for the chief ministerial post, a demand which was turned down by BJP which is the single largest party in Maharashtra.
The NDA alliance 'Mayayuti' had received an absolute majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also hinted at backing Shiv Sena on a condition that the latter party will have to sever its ties with ally BJP.
NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress which bagged 44 seats in Assembly polls. (ANI)

