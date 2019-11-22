Shiv Sena MP says party hopeful Sonia, Pawar will take steps to form govt in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on Thursday said that the party is hopeful of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar taking steps to form the government in Maharashtra to solve the problems of farmers who have lost their crops.

"We have hope from Soniaji, Sharad Pawarji that a government is formed and problems of farmers get solved," Gawali said in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the concerns of farmers of the state, she said there was a need for steps to provide them relief.

She said her party's president Uddhav Thackeray was keen to waive off the debt of farmers for which a government needs to formed. "We hope towards Sonia Gandhiji and NCP leader Sharad Pawar that a government is formed and problems of farmers are solved. (ANI)