Shiv Sena MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over loss of crops in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have resulted in huge losses for farmers in Aurangabad and in its nearby areas. The state also received heavy rainfall following the impact of the cyclone 'MAHA'.

The winter session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. Many key bills, including the Citizenship Bill, are scheduled to be tabled.

The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, will be taken up during the proceedings of the House.

Other key bills that are likely to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

