Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance 'unrealistic, unnatural', says JP Nadda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Targeting the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition in Maharashtra, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said that it was an "unrealistic and unnatural" alliance, and insisted that the BJP would return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections.

"The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is an unrealistic and unnatural alliance. It's up to them how they run the government but the number of incidents of disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar will increase. However, the king here will remain merely a spectator," JP Nadda said at the BJP state executive meeting here.

The BJP chief said that the Devendra Fadnavis government did remarkable work for the development of Maharashtra. "In the education sector, Devendra Fadnavis brought the state's rank to 3rd position, which was earlier 17th," he added.

He also said, "We have to ensure that we do not need to forge an alliance with anyone in the future (in Maharashtra). It will be BJP versus other parties in the next polls. I can see that BJP will sweep the next election in the state."

He also took a jibe at the opposition parties, saying that the families of the party founders will lead the parties in the future, but in the BJP, a leader is elected solely on the basis of talent.

"In political parties like NCP, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TMC, DMK and Congress, everyone knows who will be the next leader. However, in BJP no one can say who will be the next chief as he is selected through a democratic process," Nadda said.

Nadda said that the BJP has never compromised on its ideology to suit the circumstances, and has become the world's largest party.

"Other parties changed their ideological stand on several occasions. We don't believe in politics of appeasement but are committed to Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwa," Nadda added.

Nadda also slammed major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. "Earlier, these political parties' leaders would misuse Article 370 to prevent the region becoming part of the rest of India," he added. (ANI)

