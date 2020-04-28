Shiv Sena seeks financial package for states to tide over COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Tuesday demanded that the Centre declare a financial package for states from 10 per cent of the country's GDP like several western countries to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 lockdown.

In its mouthpiece 'Saamna', Shiv Sena cited NCP chief Sharad Pawar's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the leader sough financial package for Maharashtra and said that the Centre should take "financial guardianship of states at this hour".

It highlighted that almost all states including Maharashtra are under heavy loan burden so the Union government should take a loan and distribute it to states instead of states left to borrow.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and help all states, the Shiv Sena said: "The Centre should declare a package for states from 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) as several western countries have done."

Drawing the attention of Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to economic indicators and strategy to overcome the crisis faced by Maharashtra, Pawar in the letter dated April 25 has suggested that the Centre should extend the National Small Savings Fund Loan (NSSF) repayment by two years and additional grants of Rs 1 lakh crore should be given to the state for the FY 2020-21.



He also gave examples of the US, Spain, Germany, France, and Australia, who have released financial packages of around 10 per cent of their GDP.



"Almost all countries the US, Spain, Germany, France, Australia, etc., have released financial packages of around 10 per cent of GDP. Thus, the room can be created by the Government of India along with the RBI for giving suitable financial package to states," wrote Pawar. (ANI)

