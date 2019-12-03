Shiv Sena seeks information on BJP MP's claim about return of central funds from Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Bhaurao Raut on Tuesday sought information from the government over remarks of BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second time to prevent the Central fund to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore from being 'misused.'

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Raut said that there have been reports in the media citing Hegde that Rs 40,000 crore had been returned to the Centre and Fadnavis was made the Chief Minister for the purpose.

He said whether the Central government gave this money and Maharashtra government returned it, "we should get this information."

Fadnavis had on Monday denied Hegde's claim that he was made the Chief Minister for a short period to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being "misused" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"You all know our man in Maharashtra became Chief Minister for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn't we know that we don't have a majority and yet he became the Chief Minister? This is the question everyone is asking," Hegde said in Uttar Kannada on Sunday.

He said that the BJP staged a "drama" to move the money to the Central government.

"A chief minister has access to around Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government comes to power, it would misuse funds meant for development. So, it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became the Chief Minister and in 15 hours he moved Rs 40,000 crore back to the Centre," Hegde added. (ANI)

