Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Friday has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, requesting to provide security arrangements for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15.

The party will be shifting its MLAs from Hotel Rangsharda to Hotel Retreat in Madh, Malad West area in Mumbai.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing power post declaration of assembly poll results on October 24. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats and Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs.

Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting his MLAs for future decisions.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and submitted his resignation.

Earlier today, amidst the crisis between BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai over the chief minister's post, Sena's MLA Gulabrao Patil had said that there is no question of compromising on its demand for the chief minister post.

"Our only goal is to ensure that the chief minister is from Shiv Sena. There is no question of negotiations on this. Even if there is a disruption of some sorts the decision taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be final," Patil said. (ANI)

