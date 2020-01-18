Shiv Sena should convince Congress not to oppose Savarkar, says his grandson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, on Saturday welcomed Sanjay Raut's statement on the Hindutva ideologue and said he now expects Shiv Sena to convince Congress leaders not to oppose Savarkar.

"I welcome Sanjay Raut's statement. In the past also Shiv Sena aggressively opposed the defamation of Savarkar. I expect that Shiv Sena will now convince Congress leaders not to oppose Savarkar," Ranjit Savarkar told ANI.

"Actually, it is an advice to Rahul Gandhi because Congress leaders are parroting what Rahul said. Sanjay Raut has dared Rahul Gandhi to go to Goa and Andamans. It (the remarks) itself speak very clearly," he added.

Raut had said earlier in the day said that those who believe that Bharat Ratna should not be conferred on Veer Savarkar should be put in the same jail where the Hindutva ideologue was lodged.

The BJP in its Maharashtra election manifesto had proposed Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, for Veer Savarkar. (ANI)

