Representative Image
Representative Image

Shiv Sena tears into BJP over felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the central and state government over the "murder" of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, saying none got affected by the "massacre".
Comparing the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony with fire in Amazon forest, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' said that when the latter happened people broke down. However, here neither the Prime Minister got emotional, nor the Chief Minister seemed worried.
"Trees don't have the right to vote, so order should be given to 'murder' them. What kind of justice is this? If the movement to save the 'Aarey' forest had taken place in a European country, in America, then how much praise we would have received for it. If there is a fire in a forest abroad, then people cry because of it, but the whole forest is being murdered in front of our eyes, neither the Prime Minister got emotional, nor was the Chief Minister worried for it," the party stated in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
The party went on to say that the "the way the Aarey issue is being oppressed, it is nothing but dictatorship.
"The purification of Ganga and Yamuna is on the agenda of the Prime Minister, however, jungle in Mumbai gets cut down, that is acceptable," it stated.
The party added, "The government needs to pay for the sin of cutting down trees in night."
Shiv Sena stated that they are not opposing the development work, but are against the cutting of trees."
A student delegation will meet Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi today seeking his intervention in the felling of trees in Aarey area of Mumbai for the construction of a car shed.
According to the delegation, there is no time for filing an appeal petition and go through legal technicalities since Mumbai authorities are already cutting the trees in the area.
"It doesn't matter if the government plants 24 million plants across the state. Every place has a logical significance. Aarey forest is called the lungs of Mumbai. You cannot simply cut out the lungs and implant it somewhere else in the body. It wouldn't work," one of the student protestors, Rishav Ranjan told ANI on Sunday.
The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the trees felling matter in Mumbai's Aarey Colony and said that a special bench will today hear the petition submitted by a group of law students protesting the action by the authorities.
At least 29 protesters were arrested from Aarey after they protested against the authorities cutting down treed in Aarey area following the orders of Mumbai High Court. The protestors were later granted bail by a local court.
The protesters opposed the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They have demanded the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:31 IST

HP: Traffic movement affected on Manali-leh highway after snowfall

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The traffic movement on Monday was affected on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah and Rohtang Pass after the area witnessed snowfall in the area today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:22 IST

Kerala: Three arrested in Kozhikode serial murder case

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Three people were arrested in connection with the death of one of the six members of a family under mysterious circumstances in Kerala's Kozhikode, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:03 IST

UP: Meerut police seize 5 tons of mixed beef, buffen from...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The city police allegedly seized 5 tons of mixed beef and buffen after it conducted a raid in the Kharkonda area here. Four people were also arrested in connection to smuggling and transporting it out of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:39 IST

Special SC bench to hear Aarey forest felling case today

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A special bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Monday a plea submitted by a group of law students protesting against the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for construction of a metro car shed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 07:06 IST

RSS, BJP appropriating Patel, Gandhi as they don't have...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have no one to showcase as their nationalist leader so they have to 'appropriate' leaders like Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:46 IST

Shivraj Singh used to plead businessmen to come to investors'...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh has said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to plead businessmen to come to the investors' summit even if they were not investing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:09 IST

Despite ban, consumption of liquor highest in Gujarat: Gehlot

Udaipur (Gujarat) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised questions on liquor ban in Gujarat and said the state has the maximum consumption of liquor among all states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:08 IST

CBI should question Digvijaya over 'spying for ISI' remark:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his 'Bajrang Dal and BJP leaders caught spying for ISI' remark and said the CBI should quiz him in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:39 IST

UP: Six arrested for murder after exchange of fire in Greater Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Six persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a folk singer, were arrested on Sunday after an exchange of fire between the police and miscreants in Greater Noida here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:23 IST

Even the best calcium injection cannot strengthen Congress: Owaisi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Congress saying that even the best calcium injection wouldn't be able to strengthen the grand old party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:22 IST

No talks with RTC employees, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that there will be no talks with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees, who are on strike demanding a merger with the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 04:04 IST

Telangana: Women celebrate Bathukamma in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A large number of women devotees took out a massive rally from LB Stadium to Tank Bund in the city as part of Maha Bathukamma celebrations here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl