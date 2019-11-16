Shiv Sena will not attend NDA meet ahead of Parliament session: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that his party's representatives will not go for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting to be organised ahead of parliament's winter session.

Replying to a question about Shiv Sena attending the NDA meeting, he said: "No, Shiv Sena will not go."

Winter session of Parliament will be beginning from Monday.

It comes days after relations between Shiv Sena and BJP worsened over government formation in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the Maharashtra Assembly polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing. With no party or alliance presenting a letter of majority, Maharashtra Governor imposed President's rule in the state.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also hold a meeting today with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session, which is beginning from Monday. The meeting is scheduled to be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm. (ANI)

