Sanjay Raut at a press conference in Mumbai.
Sanjay Raut at a press conference in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena will soon leave 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra : Sanjay Raut

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on its ally BJP with whom it is engaged in a power-sharing tussle over Maharashtra government formation and said it will soon drop its "wait and watch mode" after BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's "threat" that president's rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7.
"If there is a delay in forming the government in a state and a minister from the ruling party has said that President's rule will be imposed in Maharashtra if the government is not formed, is this a threat to those MLAs who have been elected?" Raut said during a press conference here.
"A minister is repeatedly threatening to impose president's rule. It is being used to intimidate new MLAs in order to garner their support. If anybody tries to misuse President or Governor's house like this it is a threat to democracy," the Sena leader said.
"Shiv Sena will soon leave the role of wait and watch," the Sena leader said.
"After you failed in all methods, you (BJP) now started threatening to impose the President's rule. If anybody tries to come to power by threatening to impose President Rule then the people of Maharashtra will not give importance to this threat," he added.
When asked about Congress MP Hussain Dalwai reportedly writing to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over forming a government with NCP and the Shiv Sena he said: "His letter should be welcomed. There may be differences in our ideology. We have contested the polls in alliance and will follow dharma of alliance."
On his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena leader said: "With the kind of situation prevailing in Maharashtra, all political parties are talking to each other, except the Shiv Sena and BJP."
In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena obtained 56 seats whereas NCP and Congress registered victory on 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly.
After the announcement of results, Shiv Sena claimed that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two parties before the 2019 parliamentary elections this year but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the ally was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years.
The tenure of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 8. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:01 IST

BS Hooda appointed as Haryana Congress Legislature Party leader

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda as the leader of Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:28 IST

ED chargesheets 35 people, firms in money laundering case...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A special court took cognizance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case which involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad' daughter Misha Bharti.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:17 IST

Shiv Sena will soon leave 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra :...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on its ally BJP with whom it is engaged in a power-sharing tussle over Maharashtra government formation and said it will soon drop its "wait and watch mode" after BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's "threat" that preside

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:14 IST

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Decision on closure of schools due to...

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A decision on the closure of schools following rise in pollution levels has not yet been taken as the schools are closed today and will be closed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:12 IST

Tharoor tweets: 'Delhi is injurious to health'

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:00 IST

ED files chargesheet against Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland case

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against businessman Ratul Puri in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:59 IST

J-K: One LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): One person allegedly belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday was arrested in Sopore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:58 IST

Indian Youth Congress to protest against RCEP outside Giriraj...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress workers will be organising a protest outside Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh today against the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:45 IST

PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Thailand today

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): During his three-day official visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:26 IST

ED seeks court permission to record Christian Michel's statement...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved an application in a Delhi court, seeking permission to record the statement of Christian Michel in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:22 IST

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden Sand...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:12 IST

Case of mistaken identity: LG Kiran Bedi replies to Puducherry...

Puducherry [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday reacted to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's calling her a "demon". She said it was a case of "mistaken identity" and offered to help identify "many real demons".

Read More
iocl