Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:33 IST

12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that there has been nearly 12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to the same period in 2018, with 31,402 such incidents detected, of which Punjab accounts for a maximum of 25,366 cases.