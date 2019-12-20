Shivakumar hits out at Yediyurappa for violence during anti-CAA protest in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the incident of violence in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

Shivakumar was addressing a press conference on Friday at KPCC office where he questioned Yediyurappa over implementing section 144 in the state.

"Public has no freedom to discuss, raise their voice against anything in the state, this shows your arrogance and proves that you are trying to snatch the freedom of speech and expression from the public," he said.

Shivakumar said that he would not blame any officer for what is happening in the state currently.

"The officials will follow what the government directs them to do. I will not blame officers for anything and the Chief Minister and Karnataka Home Minister would be held responsible for whatever is happening in the state," he said.

"Section 144 has been invoked in the state for no reasons, but just to suppress the protests. Ramachandra Guha had even spoken against us when we were in power. Why can't you tolerate it now? When in power one should be ready to face and tolerate all these. Because of the implementation of section 144, the peaceful protests have turned violent," the former Karnataka Minister said.

"If you ask for documents, people like me can submit. But what about villagers, those who have settled here to earn daily bread? From where they will show their certificates and documents when they have not even enrolled in schools. What will you do if people don't submit documents? Will you put them into jail? How many people you will send to jail?" he questioned.

"By bringing the amendment to the bill and implementing the act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Smith Shah are disturbing the unity of the nation,"alleged Shivakumar. (ANI)

