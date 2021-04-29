Shivakumar urges Centre to conduct door-to- door campaign for COVID vaccination

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the Centre for asking people to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine and asked the central government to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

While talking to ANI DK Shivakumar said: "The government has said to enroll for the vaccine but there is no stock of vaccine anywhere. I checked with various hospitals including the private and the government, still, there is no stock of any vaccines. But going online is a shame on Indian democracy, all common man doesn't have the facility to go online, only educated people have the facility to register online."

Shivakumar said that government should carry out a door-to-door campaign and give vaccines to the people.

"In Bhutan, they are reaching to everyone by helicopter wherever they are staying and the vaccine is being given. So, I request the government of India and the Government of Karnataka to go to their respective place, to every house, meet them as service is being done, vaccination should be provided door-to-door by the government authorities, then it shows commitment to the common man of this country," said Shivakumar.

Talking about the recent move by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to reduce rice and supplant it with ragi under Public Distribution System (PDS) policy, he said that we demand 10 kgs rice for everyone instead of 2 kgs.



"We were giving seven kg of rice and they reduced to two kgs. I will write a letter to the chief ministers of the entire state to provide 10 kgs of everybody instead of 2 kgs.," he said.

He also urged people to give their opinion on BJP minister Umesh Katti's statement.

"I request all the friends across the nation on social media to give their opinion on the voice allied by BJP minister Umesh Katti," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, he opposed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's recent move to reduce rice and supplant it with ragi under Public Distribution System (PDS) policy.

In a tweet, Shivakumar said, "BJP Minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka government has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! CM must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?" (ANI)

