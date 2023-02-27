Shivamogga Airport to become international in 2-3 years: CM Bommai

Shivmogga (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday said that the newly inaugurated Shivmogga Airport will become international one in the next one or two years.

Speaking about the newly-built airport, inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Shivamogga is the main door of the Malenadu region, and the airport will open the vistas for commerce, trade, agriculture, industry, and industrialization. It will provide connectivity to all the airports across the country.

CM Bommai said the PM has made a lot of contributions to the State, and like India being the world leader, Karnataka will also become number one in the country.

Heaping praise on the Centre, Bommai said, since 2014 over 30 airports were inaugurated, and another 10 to 15 airports are yet to be opened.

A press statement further quoting CM Bommai notes, "Since 2014, India has had the maximum number of medical colleges and that number was more than the medical colleges established in 1947. Last year, the Government of India sanctioned four medical colleges to the State. The water connections in the last eight years was three times more than the number of connections since independence. Every house is provided drinking water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. The maximum number of houses have been constructed since 2014 in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz scheme. The total number of toilets built in the country in the last seven years had been three times when compared to the construction of toilets since 1947."



Bommai said India is economically stable and held PM Modi responsible for India receiving the post to chair the G20 meet.

"It is a matter of happiness that the G-20 is a prestigious forum that takes decisions on various international issues including economic and social. Karnataka has been playing an important role in the country's development. The maximum Foreign Direct Investment is coming to Karnataka which is the number one technology, and innovation. The Bijapur Airport is ready for the inauguration and the Hassan Airport is getting ready. The work on the Karwar Airport will start soon. The work on the Raichur, Koppal, and Davangere airports will start this year. As per the wishes of PM Modi, seven ports have been taken up for development under the Sagargamala scheme. In the last five years, 6,000 national highways had been sanctioned for which Rs 64,000 crore had been sanctioned of which the PM has sanctioned Rs 34 crore to Karnataka," he added.

Further detailing the welfare scheme in the state, CM Bommai states, On March 11 later this year PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and IIT COmplex in Dharwad.

Speaking further he claims the double-engine government is responsible for the state's development.

Bommai also praised his predecessor and former CM BS Yediyurappa, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday. "Despite being badly attacked, he (Yediyurappa) took a re-birth and fought on the people's issues, and made rich contributions as the CM." (ANI)

