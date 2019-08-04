Shivamogga: Basava Kendra holds awareness program ahead of Naga Panchami

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): With two days left for Naga Panchami, Basava Kendra in Shivamoga on Saturday held an awareness program on effects of offering milk to snakes.

The program was aimed at sensitising the public on the importance of milk and harmful effects of feeding milk to snakes - a centuries-old tradition observed during Naga Panchami.

At the program, children were fed milk by the Basava Kendra and the people were sensitised about the importance of milk.

Those present at the program were encouraged to feed milk to children due to its nutritional benefits, rather than offering milk to snakes or idols on the occasion of Naga Panchami.

Basava Marula Sidda, head of Basava Kendra in Shivamogga, said, "Naga Panchami is a part of worshipping nature. It is a meaningful festival, but offering milk to snakes and termitarium is unscientific because snakes are reptiles. And milk may affect the eyes of snakes."

Congress leader and follower of Basava Kendra, Mohan, who was also present at the program, said, "It is scientifically proven that snakes are unable to digest milk and that is why under Basava Kendra Swami's leadership, every year two days before Naga Panchami we feed milk to schoolchildren to raise public awareness."

"Moreover, snakes are friends of farmers as they save crops from getting destroyed and that is why people should not feed milk to snakes on Naga Panchami," he added.

Naga Panchami is a Hindu festival which will be celebrated this year on August 5. The festival is celebrated every year five days after Amavasya or new moon in the month of 'Saavan'.

As part of celebrations, prayers and milk are offered to Naga Devta or Serpent God. (ANI)

