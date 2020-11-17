Shivanand Tiwari claims Sushil Modi denied cabinet post as he became 'Nitish Kumar's associate'

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday said that BJP did not give its leader Sushil Kumar Modi a post in the state cabinet and cut him to size as he had become Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's associate.

"Sushil Modi's role had become less of BJP's and more of Nitish Kumar's associate. I think that's why BJP cut him to size this time. He wasn't allowing other BJP leaders to rise. He used to speak on all topics daily and couldn't live without appearing in newspaper or TV," Tiwari told ANI.

"I have no animosity with him, he is like my younger brother... But his personality used to reflect a lack of depth. I think this is the reason BJP leadership did not give him a post in the state cabinet this time," he said.



On Monday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

However, Sushil Modi, who was his deputy in the last government, has been replaced by BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.

Asked why RJD boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar, the party leader said that the NDA has only 13,000 more votes than the Mahagathbandhan. "This is 'jod tod' government," he said.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

