Shivpal Yadav creates flutter with 'Kansa' remark

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A cryptic remark by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav even as he wished people on the occasion of Janmashtmi set the political circles abuzz on Friday.

Yadav hailed Lord Krishna for bestowing humanity with the knowledge of Gita. He, however, added that whenever a 'Kansa' is born and deceitfully usurps his father's throne, the Lord takes birth on earth.

"Whenever a Kansa humiliates his father by deceit or force to establish his unauthorized suzerainty, then to protect Dharma, Yashodha Mata's son, Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, who is the friend of 'Gwalas' is born and by His Yog Maya punishes the evil to establish Dharma..," Shivpal Singh said in a letter in Hindi that he tweeted.



The tweet created a flutter in the political circles in Lucknow as there was speculation as to whom Shivpal Yadav was referring to as Kansa, who had usurped his father's throne.

Later, Shivpal was asked by reporters about his comments. Shivpal, however, refrained from taking any names saying and said that he had only mentioned what epics mention. People could come up with their own interpretations, he added.

Asked about reports about certain comments by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioning the role of the Election Commission (EC). Shivpal Yadav said if he (Akhilesh) can "take note of his mistakes, then the blame (for SP's defeat) does not fall on the commission. (ANI)

