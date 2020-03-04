Shivraj refutes Congress' horse-trading allegations, terms crisis as 'their internal matter'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday refuted horse-trading allegations levelled by the Congress and termed the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh as "their internal matter".

"People of the state are worried. Congress MLAs themselves are also worried. It is their party's internal matter and they level allegations against us. Their work is to level allegations. There are several factions in the Congress due to which there is a fight among their leaders," Chouhan told reporters here when asked about horse-trading allegations against the BJP.

Congress has accused Chouhan and other BJP leaders of horse-trading to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that the BJP escorted four Madhya Pradesh MLAs, including three from his party, to Bengaluru. (ANI)

