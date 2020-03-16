Shivraj Singh Chouhan flashes victory sign ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A confident-looking former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP MLAs flashed the victory sign while entering the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the start of the proceedings on Monday.

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the MLAs from both Congress and BJP assembled in the house.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is also present in the house ahead of the beginning of the proceedings.

While the BJP has demanded a floor test, to decide the fate of the Kamal Nath led Congress government to be held today, the Congress leaders have stated that all their MLAs need to be present in the house for the test.

Earlier today the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargav said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should tender his resignation on moral grounds as his government lacks the majority.

"The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground," Bhargav told ANI here.

Meanwhile, MP Minister PC Sharma had said that the Congress government will abide by the Speaker's decision and added that the party was not afraid of facing the floor test.

"There is no suspense. We will abide by the decision taken by the Speaker. We are not afraid of the floor test and are ready for it. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that we are ready for the floor test," Sharma told ANI here.

He further added that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding 16 missing MLAs of the Congress party. (ANI)