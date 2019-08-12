Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at MP govt over law and order in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government alleging failure of law and order in the state.

Speaking to media, when asked about custodial death in Gwalior and tribal youths being beaten in Alirajpur by police, Chouhan said, "Human emotions have finished in the police here. Be it a matter of custodial death or an inhuman incident related to the beating of tribals in Alirajpur in which the victims were forced to drink urine."



"On one hand, this government talks of Adivasis and on the other hand the Adivasi youths are beaten and made to drink urine," Chouhan said.

"The Chief Minister should make a judicial inquiry in the incident and mere suspension of the accused officials is not enough. "These type of officials should be terminated so that in future such incidents do not take place," the former chief minister said.

The relatives of tribals have alleged that five people were thrashed by police inside the police station in Alirajpur. They further alleged that the police officers, who beat them, were in an inebriated state and also forced them to consume urine.

In Gwalior, a man was allegedly beaten to death inside a police station after which Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against six of its police personnel in connection with the custodial death of the man on Monday. (ANI)