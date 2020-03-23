Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The BJP Legislative Party meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday at 6 pm at the party headquarters in Bhopal. Following which party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, according to sources in the party.

Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath had on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Governor Tandon had on Sunday written to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against him and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol.

Chouhan on Saturday alleged that Speaker Prajapati was pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of Kol. (ANI)

