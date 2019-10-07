Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh talking to reporters in Indore on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh talking to reporters in Indore on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Shivraj Singh used to plead businessmen to come to investors' summits: MP Minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:46 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh has said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to plead businessmen to come to the investors' summit even if they were not investing.
"Magnificent Madhya Pradesh investors' summit will soon be held in the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has told investors to not make any fake promises. He did not propagate the event. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chauhan used to plead them to visit even if they were not investing," Sajjan Singh said on Sunday.
He accused the former chief minister of seeking votes in the name of these investors' meet.
Singh also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "FIRs are registered against people when they write letters to the Prime Minister. I will never be able to forgive Modi for that. All the law enforcement agencies are in his pocket now, be it the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED)," he said.
Responding to questions about the truck association strike in the state, Singh said that some of their demands are reasonable and that he will discuss it with the Chief Minister.
"I had held a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the matter. Another meeting is scheduled in the matter. Some of the truckers' demands are reasonable," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 07:06 IST

RSS, BJP appropriating Patel, Gandhi as they don't have...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have no one to showcase as their nationalist leader so they have to 'appropriate' leaders like Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:09 IST

Despite ban, consumption of liquor highest in Gujarat: Gehlot

Udaipur (Gujarat) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised questions on liquor ban in Gujarat and said the state has the maximum consumption of liquor among all states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:08 IST

CBI should question Digvijaya over 'spying for ISI' remark:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his 'Bajrang Dal and BJP leaders caught spying for ISI' remark and said the CBI should quiz him in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:39 IST

UP: Six arrested for murder after exchange of fire in Greater Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Six persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a folk singer, were arrested on Sunday after an exchange of fire between the police and miscreants in Greater Noida here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:23 IST

Even the best calcium injection cannot strengthen Congress: Owaisi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Congress saying that even the best calcium injection wouldn't be able to strengthen the grand old party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:22 IST

No talks with RTC employees, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that there will be no talks with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees, who are on strike demanding a merger with the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 04:04 IST

Telangana: Women celebrate Bathukamma in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A large number of women devotees took out a massive rally from LB Stadium to Tank Bund in the city as part of Maha Bathukamma celebrations here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 03:39 IST

Five dead in attack on local BJP leader, his family in Maha

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Five persons died after some unidentified persons opened fire at a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his family members in Bhusawal city here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 02:40 IST

Student delegation to meet CJI Gogoi over tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A student delegation will meet Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday seeking his intervention in the felling of trees in Aarey area of Mumbai for the construction of a car shed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 02:24 IST

Instances of fake, paid news are disturbing: Naidu

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday raised the issue of fake and paid news and said that these instances are disturbing as media has an important role to play in a democracy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:56 IST

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Priyanka of 'imitating' PM

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:49 IST

J-K: PDP defers 10-member delegation meet with Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deferred the meeting scheduled to be held on Monday between a 10-member delegation and detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Read More
iocl