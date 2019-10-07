Shivraj Singh used to plead businessmen to come to investors' summits: MP Minister

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh has said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to plead businessmen to come to the investors' summit even if they were not investing.

"Magnificent Madhya Pradesh investors' summit will soon be held in the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has told investors to not make any fake promises. He did not propagate the event. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chauhan used to plead them to visit even if they were not investing," Sajjan Singh said on Sunday.

He accused the former chief minister of seeking votes in the name of these investors' meet.

Singh also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "FIRs are registered against people when they write letters to the Prime Minister. I will never be able to forgive Modi for that. All the law enforcement agencies are in his pocket now, be it the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED)," he said.

Responding to questions about the truck association strike in the state, Singh said that some of their demands are reasonable and that he will discuss it with the Chief Minister.

"I had held a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the matter. Another meeting is scheduled in the matter. Some of the truckers' demands are reasonable," he said. (ANI)

