11 patients lost their eye sight after a cataract operation at an eye hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj urges MP govt to provide pension to 11 people who lost eyesight after surgeries

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:23 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress government in the state after 11 people lost their eyesight following operations for cataract, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government should provide Rs 12,000 as pension to victims.
"Is Kamal Nath government doing anything good by providing only Rs 50,000 to those 11 people who lost their eyesight due to the negligence of doctors? Think about the mental state of that person with whom such a horrific incident took place because of irresponsible behaviour," he tweeted.
"Indore CMHO did not inform higher officers for five days. This is a big fault of state machinery along with the hospital administration. I request the state government to provide suitable financial help and Rs 12,000 pension to all victims so that they can spend their life happily," he said in another tweet.
Earlier, Kamal Nath took cognisance in the incident and instructed the collector to probe the matter. He said that the state government will provide all possible help to the patients and bear the expenses for their treatment.
"The incident where 11 patients lost their eyesight after a cataract operation at an eye hospital is very unfortunate. The district collector has been asked to investigate the matter. We will investigate how this hospital was given permission to operate despite the fact that nine years ago a similar incident had happened here. The guilty will be punished," he had tweeted condemning the incident.
In another tweet, the Chief Minister had said, "All patients have been shifted to other hospitals for better treatment. The government will provide all possible help to the patients and will bear the expenses for their treatment."
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat ordered cancelling the license of the hospital and ordered an FIR to be registered against those found guilty of negligence.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "Patients to be given the best treatment. I have ordered to cancel the license of the hospital. Patients will be provided with compensation of Rs 20,000. An FIR to be registered against those found guilty of negligence. The seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter."
All the patients were admitted in the hospital on August 7 under the National Blindness Prevention Program. They were operated upon the next day, following which some patients complained of failing vision.
"My operation was conducted on August 8. After that, I lost my eyesight. They are calling new doctors every day but there is no improvement," Kailash Das, a patient said.
Another patient said after being operated on August 8 she was unable to see anything. "My husband has also lost his eyesight. I do stitching work and I am unable to see anything now," said Kalabai.
After their examination, it was confirmed that an infection caused the ailment but the doctors could not ascertain the reason for their infections.
"14 patients were operated upon out of which eleven people were infected and three were alright. There is a chance that the eyesight will be restored. Some of the patients are also reporting that they are able to see something now. We have consulted other doctors in the city and from outside to see the patients here. We have submitted a report to the government on the issue," Dr Sudhir Mahashabde, Doctor at the Indore Eye Hospital said.
The family members of the patients have refused to accept any compensation from the government.
"Even if they give a lakh of rupees, will his eyesight comeback. My father had come from Churu to get his eye operated upon. This is a hospital whose name we had heard a lot. We have been shortchanged here," Narsingh Lal Rajdev, son of a patient said.
Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer said: "We are considering revoking the license of the hospital. We are arranging immediate help from the Red Cross Society. This has been caused due to an infection in their eyes. The patients have been shifted to a different hospital and specialists from Chennai have been roped in. Dr Rajeev Raman from Chennai would come and operate upon the patients. We expect that the patients' eyesight will be restored." (ANI)

