Shocking to see silence of top leadership of Centre, Delhi govt: Sonia Gandhi on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the "top leadership of the Central and the Delhi Government" for being silent over the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi.

"It is rather shocking, it was expected of the top leadership of Central and State Government to speak up (about violence in Delhi)," she said while responding to a journalist in a press conference in New Delhi.

The Congress interim President also stated that the Central and the Arvind Kejriwal-led governments did not take adequate steps on time to curb violence in the national capital.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Centre is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony," Sonia added.

The death toll in the violence rose to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB hospital authorities.

Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of North-East Delhi on Monday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days.

While many blamed police for inaction to control the mobs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the top brass of Delhi Police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and directed the police to control the situation. (ANI)