Shopian Encounter: Killed terrorist identified as Sameer Ahmad Seh

Shopian (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday identified the terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces at Batpora-Narwani area of Imam Sahib as Sameer Ahmad Seh of Sugan Shopian.

"The killed terrorist as per police records was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and had recently joined proscribed terror outfit HM. He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The terrorist was killed in a joint cordon and search operation by security forces earlier in the day.

According to the police records, Sameer had a history of terror crime cases and was part of groups involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area.

As per the records available with police, several terror crime cases were registered against him including case pertaining to killing of a civilian at Zainapora Shopian, case pertaining to killing of four police personnel at Guard Post in Zainapora, case pertaining to an explosion at Heff Shirmal Shopian, case pertaining to abduction and atrocities on a civilian, case pertaining to killing of a civilian at Draggad Shopian and case pertaining to recovery of arms and ammunition from Zainapora Shopian.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, the Police said. (ANI)

